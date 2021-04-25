This home is located at 57 O’Berry Trail in Sebring. The home is priced at $749,000 and is listed with Sue B. Clark with Lake and Land Realty of Highlands, Inc.
Where to begin on this beautiful estate home on 15 acres? The main home is a three-bedroom, three-bath with all very spacious rooms. The great room has vaulted ceilings and centers around the wood burning/gas fireplace. Natural light flows into this home through the eight-foot hurricane impact sliders and the three dormer windows. This fireplace is double sided and also graces the huge master bedroom, which has a closet that measures 14-by-12 feet.
The spacious master has trey ceilings and looks out over the lush pasture/backyard. The master bath has double vanities and a soaking tub.
The kitchen has an abundance of solid cherry cabinets, with exotic granite countertops and a six-burner gas stove with a griddle.
The home has marble tile and laminate throughout. Other extras in the main home include dual A/C, two tankless water heaters, wired for generator and pool, insulation inside internal walls resulting in very low electric bills and a concrete-enclosed safe room.
The yard is irrigated and there is a 500-gallon buried gas tank.
The guest house has a full kitchen, living room, bedroom bonus room and bath and is also very nice and comfortable.
There is a 478-square-foot workshop area and a barn for equipment.
For more information, contact Sue B. Clark with Lake and Land Realty of Highlands, Inc. at SueSellsLakePlacid@gmail.com or 863-441-0969.
MLS 279391