I would like to send kudos out to Sebring Florist.
On Mother’s Day I received a beautiful bouquet of flowers from my daughter, thinking I would be able to enjoy them for hopefully a week. To my surprise, those flowers lasted two weeks.
A few weeks later I received another beautiful bouquet of flowers from my son for my birthday, again the flowers lasted two weeks.
I’m not sure what Sebring Florist does that's different from other florists but I have never had flowers that lasted that long. So thank you Sebring Florist, I was able to enjoy my flowers far longer than I anticipated.
MaryAnn Snay
Sebring