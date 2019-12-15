This home is at 128 Melanie Drive in Lake Placid. It is priced at $359,000 and is listed with Steve Fruit with RE/MAX Realty Plus II.
This well-built, beautifully appointed and well-maintained home in popular Oak Island is situated on a large lot on a bass-stocked 10-acre pond, with deeded access to beautiful Lake Sirena.
You will love the pool and waterfront views from your family room, master suite, kitchen and office, all with sliders to the porch and pool area. The large kitchen features quartz counter tops, lots of cabinets, a breakfast bar and pool-side dining nook.
Your spacious master suite opens to the pool and has a big walk-in closet and master bath with walk-in, dual-head shower, whirlpool tub and dual vanities. The large fourth bedroom (no closet) is currently used as an office.
Ten-foot ceilings and low maintenance engineered flooring extend through the interior of the home with plank tile flooring on the big country front porch and pool-side patio. All windows are energy-saving thermos-pane, plus a brand new AC system this year. You’ll love your caged, saltwater pool with its permatex finish and paver covered deck. This home also features a Taex insecticide system and a partially decked attic floor.
Note the big three-car garage and extra wide driveway with plenty of room for an RV! Step out to your dock and fish this 10-acre pond just loaded with bass and bream! Hurry!
Call Steve Fruit with RE/MAX Realty Plus II to schedule a showing. 863-414-4919. MLS 269485