This home is at 1712 High Ridge Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $239,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
If you are looking for a unique floor plan this home will capture your attention. This two-bedroom, two-and-a-half baths offers a completely separate guest suite with a full bathroom from the main home with an expansive screened courtyard in between. This is so perfect for a family with young adults or possibly an in-law suite.
There is a spacious kitchen, solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, gas stove, stainless appliances and a double sink. The large living space is off the kitchen with a beautiful view of the freshly landscaped courtyard. The master suite has dual sinks, large vanity, glassed shower and soaker tub to relax and unwind.
Some additional features that set this property apart include: security system, whole house generator, skylight in the kitchen, tankless water heater, Skeeter Beeter, steam dryer, oversized garage, key pad entry, solid concrete walls for energy efficiency, pavered driveway and courtyard. There is also a fenced area off the courtyard (perfect area for pets.)
This home is located in a gated community with beautiful pool, spa and huge clubhouse. HOA fee includes: exterior lawn, use of the pool and clubhouse.
This is a great home. Must see to appreciate. For a private viewing contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358.
MLS #280369