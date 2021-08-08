This home is located at 4032 Rain Dance in Sebring. It is priced at $74,900 and is listed with Wendy Jager at Four Star Homes.
This beautiful three-bedroom, two-bath, 1,600-square-foot home is located in Tanglewood, Central Florida’s ultimate active retirement community.
Enter this lovely home through the covered porch into the living area with laminate floors with the formal dining room to the right just off the galley kitchen. The home has crown molding throughout, skylights and cathedral ceilings for added architectural detail.
This home has a galley kitchen with new tile flooring, complete with a large pantry and loads of cabinet space. The kitchen is equipped with newer appliances and includes a dishwasher, garbage disposal and above range microwave.
The large owner’s suite features carpet flooring and a walk-in closet. The attached bath has double vanities and a walk-in shower. The home also includes two additional carpeted bedrooms perfect for guests or make one an office or craft room.
For entertaining space, there is a large air-conditioned, beautifully finished Florida room with large windows leading to a 10-by-8-foot covered patio. Additional features include an extra deep two-car garage, freshly painted driveway, beautiful landscaping and a brand new roof in 2021.
Tanglewood is a 55-plus community close to all the action. It’s only one hour to theme parks or one-and-a-half hours to either coast. With shopping, dining, beautiful lakes and state parks just outside the gates, this is a community you won’t want to miss. A 350-acre gated community that feels like small-town America, includes an amazing clubhouse, pickleball, pool with lap lanes, and jetted area for relaxation, a dog park, dog agility training course, a woodworking and glass shop, lakes and much more. It has everything you could possibly dream of.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Wendy Jager at 863-414-8864 or email at WendyJ@fourstarhomes.com, or visit the website at fourstarhomes.com.
