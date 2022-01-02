Provided by Berkshire Hathaway
This home is located at 2899 N Lancaster Rd. in Avon Park. It is priced at $249,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This two-bedroom, three-bathroom pool home has been tastefully updated and also includes the adjacent lot. As you enter the home, you’ll be captivated by the beautiful inground caged pool.
This home features an open floor concept, granite counter tops in the kitchen, solid wood soft close cabinets, breakfast bar, brand new Samsung stainless steel appliances and a dining area that overlooks the pool. The spacious master suite has a step-in shower, high vanity, large linen closet plus a spacious walk-in closet. The guest bedroom is a comfortable size (14-by-12 feet) with a walk-in closet and private bath.
There are many additional impressive features including: all new fixtures, high end waterproof laminate flooring, freshly painted inside and out, two sheds – one that stores the pool equipment, new A/C in 2012, plantation bi-folds throughout, new toilets and much more.
Don’t miss the opportunity to view this stunning home with almost one half of an acre of property. It’s a great location within walking distance to Lake Olivia.
For additional information or to schedule a private viewing, contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties.com
MLS # 283960