This home is located at 51 Rising R Road in Lake Placid, It is being offered for $399,000 by Sara Pipal at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Looking for outdoor space and a beautiful home that is affordable?
This amazing, three-year-old home on over 10 acres of fenced-in property will meet all your needs. This truly is your country home! Zoned Agricultural, bring all your toys and pets.
Why give up on the better things in life just to live in the country? This home has the Wow factor from the minute you step in the front doors. You will notice the open floor plan, with sliders that open entirely to a spacious screened-in back porch, overlooking the beautiful natural beauty of Florida fauna.
The kitchen is open overlooking the dining room, living room and back porch. Here you will find beautiful marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar.
If this is not enough, the master bathroom will definitely get your attention. With beautifully etched glass and stone flooring in the shower, two double sinks and large walk-in closets.
Once outside you have over 10 acres of land to roam, enjoy evenings by the firepit, or roam through the property where you will come across some of Florida’s natural wildlife. There is plenty of room for gardens, animals or anything your mind can imagine.
Once you see this home and property you will never want to leave.
This home is located at 51 Rising R Road, Lake Placid, and is being offered for $399,000 by Sara Pipal at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. 612-404-8116.