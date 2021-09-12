This home is located at 125 Lime Road NE in Lake Placid. It is priced at $425,000 and is listed by Laura Shirley with the Highlands Home Team, RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Come see this well-maintained single-family home on a canal leading to the prestigious Lake June in one of Florida’s prettiest towns, Lake Placid. You will love the nice boat dock with plenty of covered space to sit and watch the boats troll by or take out your own and enjoy a short three-minute boat ride to Lake June.
The back yard has both a “he shed” and a “she shed.” You decide which one is which. You will enjoy everything about this home.
Seller is also selling (at an additional cost) his bass boat, a Ranger 522 Cherokee Special Edition.
As you enter, feel the modern touches of the recently updated home starting with the interior. The kitchen features black granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, and a tiled back splash creating a beautiful blend of natural colors.
The bathrooms have been upgraded with new vanities and gorgeous tile. Enjoy the outside views through the updated windows throughout the home.
Exterior upgrades feature new exterior doors, a fresh paint job in October 2020, a new A/C compressor in November 2020, and a newer hot water heater.
This is a “rare find” for a four-bedroom home. Don’t wait, come and take a look today. If you need the space, this is what you’re looking for. If you don’t you can always turn one bedroom into an office or den.
There is lovely bamboo laminate flooring in the majority of the home, kitchen and laundry room.
