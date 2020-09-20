Provided by Berkshire Hathaway
This home is located at 216 Lake Huntley Drive in Lake Placid. It is priced at $435,000 and is listed with Sara Pipal with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This home has a total Key West vibe to it. It has amazing landscaping and has been meticulously maintained inside and out. It has a great open floor plan.
The home has a security system, whole house fan system, GE GeoSpring Heat Pump hot water heater, six-zone sprinkler irrigation system, central vacuum system and a direct vent gas fireplace.
From the minute you walk in the door you cannot help to notice the beautiful screened-in porch with the vast vista of Lake Huntley.
The kitchen is light and bright, made for creating scrumptious meals while either enjoying family or entertaining guests. The master bedroom is a private oasis with an ensuite and large ample walk-in closet.
This home is really a must see. Take a moment to look at the virtual tour.
For more information or private showing, call Sara Pipal at 612-404-8116 or email spipal@bhhsflpg.com.