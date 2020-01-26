This home is at 4625 Adrienne St. in Sebring. It is priced at $325,000 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus.
This well cared for, two-story pool home is just great for your large family. It features six bedrooms, 4.5 baths with plenty of room for cars and bikes in the three-car garage.
From the foyer you step into the spacious, open formal dining room with plenty of space for a dining table for 8 or more, a large hutch and even a sitting area.
Walking into the dream kitchen you’ll feel right at home. It has stainless steel appliances, hard surface countertops, a lovely backsplash, an island with a sink, perfect for prepping those home-cooked meals, a nice sized pantry, and loads of cabinet space. Also, beside the kitchen is the casual dining room.
Downstairs you’ll find one of the large master bedrooms and the half bath convenient for guests. Upstairs is the other spacious master bedroom and the rest of the bedrooms, of which two have their own bathroom. The large master ensuite has separate vanity sinks, a walk-in shower and a corner tub. There’s also a nice bonus space upstairs that is ideal as a game room, office or at-home gym. The indoor laundry space is right off the kitchen, neatly tucked away.
Best of all, right off the living room and kitchen is the grand caged-in saltwater pool, fit for entertaining with plenty of room for a pool slide and a covered area perfect for grilling or enjoying the Florida weather.
This home is in the great neighborhood of Sun N’ Lakes, just a few minutes from U.S. 27 and a short drive to shopping, restaurants and Florida Hospital. This home is ready for you and your family.
Jeanny Campbell is with Re/Max Realty Plus. Call 863-381-1848. MLS#271331