This home is located at 3024 Calliope Drive in Avon Park. The home is priced at $319,900 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus.
This home was built in 2014, offers an open floor plan with over 2,800 square feet of living space, a caged saltwater pool and in-laws suite, making this the ideal home for your family.
This home has all the bells whistles and is located in beautiful Twin Lakes Pointe. This private gated community is within golf cart distance to River Greens Golf Course and includes a community dock onto Lake Damon.
This home offers three bedrooms and two baths in the main house and one bedroom, one bath with kitchen and living space in the in-laws suite. This beautiful home has many added features and is the ideal home for entertaining your family and friends.
This warm and inviting home offers an open floor plan between the kitchen, dining and living room space with cathedral ceilings, crown molding, tile flooring, Thermopane windows and doors throughout. The kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets, tumbled stone back splash, double pantry with pull-out drawers, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances that include a dual fuel gas stove with electric oven, microwave, dishwasher, disposal and French door refrigerator. Just off the dining room are French doors leading to the large rear porch and pool area.
The master suite has gorgeous wood floors, walk-in closet, French doors to the porch and pool area plus an adjoining bath with double sink wood vanity with granite countertop, tile floor, large tile shower and soaking tub for total relaxation.
Both guest bedrooms are nice sized rooms, are tastefully decorated, have wood flooring and offer great closet space. One of the bedrooms is currently being used as an office. The guest bath has a tub/shower combination, tile flooring, linen closet and wood vanity with granite countertop. The laundry room has added cabinet space for extra storage and includes a laundry tub sink.
This home also has an added feature that includes a bonus room that is presently being used as a hidden away study or office area. The garage has been partially enclosed and air-conditioned with a mini split a/c system and is presently used for a workout room with added air-conditioned storage. The flooring is a vinyl wood look plank flooring & is the ideal spot for a man-cave. There is 197 feet of garage that could be used for storage and golf cart parking.
Come and relax on the rear porch or by the pool and enjoy all the privacy that this home has to offer!
The porch and pool area is the perfect spot to sit and enjoy your morning cup of coffee or to entertain your family and friends while barbecuing your favorite meal.
The gorgeous in-laws suite includes kitchen/living room combination complete with beautiful lighting, wood cabinets with granite countertop, island bar with open seating, large double pantry, stainless appliances with French door refrigerator, stove and microwave. Just off the living area is the 13-by-14-foot bedroom with walk-in closet and adjoining bath complete with tile easy access shower, vanity with granite top and even includes a laundry area too. This is the perfect layout for those families needing that extra added space for all to enjoy their own little piece of paradise. What more could you need? This one has it all.
This is a great location being close to the golf course and also to Lake Damon. Low monthly HOA fee of $125 includes maintenance of roads, mowing of the lawns, gate maintenance, common area and lighting. Call to make your appointment today for previewing this beautiful pool home.
