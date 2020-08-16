This home is located at 1985 Pine Key Blvd. in Sebring. The home is priced at $143,500 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell with Re/Max Realty Plus.
Wow! The pride of ownership really shows. In the beautiful gated community of Villas at Pine Key, you’ll find this neat, furnished and well-maintained villa with nice landscaping, a split floor plan, cathedral ceilings and a 5.8-by-8-foot foyer. The spacious kitchen overlooks into the living room and has quartz countertops, breakfast bar, recessed lighting and a skylight, black appliances, a pantry and access to the garage from the kitchen.
The spacious living room flows into what used to be the Florida room that was separated by sliding doors is now open, the sliding doors were removed, and it’s now part of the living area. The owner currently has it set up with a tall table with bar stools and could be used as a dining room or den.
This is a large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, two walk-in closets and a nice ensuite with cultured marble tub, step-in tile shower with glass door and double vanity.
Nice size guest bedroom with bay window that lets in lots of natural light. Laundry area inside with washer and dryer included. Also, shelves and cabinets in the garage that will stay.
Best of all, this is in a great location! You can easily walk to major shopping and restaurants and just a short drive to Downtown Sebring. HOA fee of $675 per quarter covers yard, trees and shrub maintenance, all irrigation, exterior paint, roof and common areas including heated pool and clubhouse. Bring your pets. Ideal home for a weekend get-a-away, winter home or to live in year long and enjoy the Florida life. This spotless, move-in ready home won’t last long!
For more information or to schedule a tour of this property, call Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus, 863-985-0077.
MLS #273896