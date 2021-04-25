This home is located at 3007 Ashley Oaks Lane in Sebring. The home is priced at $174,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
What a fantastic opportunity to own this lovely, fully updated three-bedroom, two-bath villa located in the 55+ community of Ashley Oaks. This home shows like a model with its tasteful décor and finishes, including crown molding, newer tile, newer window treatments and upgraded lighting fixtures.
The open great room/dining room combination, with its high tray ceiling and décor niche is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Sliding glass doors lead you to the lanai opening your outdoor living space.
The kitchen will welcome the chefs in the family with its white cabinets, quartz counter tops, breakfast bar and custom backsplash.
The owner’s suite has sliders to the lanai and the bath has been renovated with a tiled walk-in shower, quartz counter tops, backsplash, and tasteful lighting. The second bedroom and bath has also been renovated and, with the bath adjacent to the bedroom, makes a second owner’s suite. The third bedroom is currently being used as an office but would also make a great exercise or craft room.
Both bedroom suites have access to the lanai, where you’ll be sure to enjoy your morning coffee or evening drink while watching the local wildlife.
The in-house laundry room has cabinets for extra storage and acts as a mud room from the oversized one-car garage. A brand-new roof ensures low maintenance for years to come.
Built in 2000, this home has 1,395 square feet of living space and 1,865 total square footage. Your low monthly HOA fee of $150 includes all lawn care, use of clubhouse, heated pool, and shuffleboard.
