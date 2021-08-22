This home is located at 6750 U.S. 27 N, #D27 in Sebring. The home is priced at $148,500 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
What a fantastic opportunity to own this lovely, well-maintained, three-bedroom, two-bath villa located in the 55+ gated community of The Bluffs of Sebring. This spacious and furnished condo is the perfect “get-away” home, yet large enough for a full-time residence. You’ll love the gorgeous views of Lake Mary Jane and the walking path around the lake from your screened lanai.
The open great room/dining room combination, with its vaulted ceiling, is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Sliding glass doors lead you to the lanai expanding your living and entertaining space.
The large kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space, and a long breakfast bar that is completely open to the dining room and spacious great room. The chef in the family is never far from the activities or guests.
The owner’s suite has vaulted ceiling, sliders to the lanai and a walk-in closet. The bath has a double-sink vanity and step-in shower. There are two more bedrooms, plus another bath. One of the bedrooms would make a great office, exercise or craft room.
Enjoy your evenings on the 11-by-13-foot covered screened lanai overlooking the community with picturesque views of Lake Mary Jane, the walking trail and clubhouse. It is a perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail.
Built in 1986, this home has 1,287 square feet of living space. The Bluffs of Sebring has many amenities to enjoy, including a custom-heated pool with spa, community center, tennis courts, game and exercise room, shuffleboard and putting green.
