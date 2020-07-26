This home is located at 143 Honeycomb Ave. in Lake Placid. The home is priced at $449,900 and is being presented by Beverly Clark and Sara Pipal with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida.
This beautiful waterfront custom home with outstanding features is in the Sun ‘N Lakes community. It is currently configured as a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home with a huge game room that can be converted to a fourth bedroom. It has an over-sized two-car garage with ceiling fan. The large vinyl enclosed patio has two ceiling fans and is wired for a TV.
The over-sized kitchen has a gas stove, built-in two-zone wine refrigerator with stainless steel appliances. The laundry room has a gas dryer and a tankless gas water heater.
The boathouse with metal roof and gutters was built for a 23-foot pontoon boat and two wave runners. It has power lifts with a large dock area and small dock sitting area.
There are just too many great features to list here.
The Sun ‘N Lakes community offers many recreational opportunities with a beautiful park and sandy beaches, dock and additional launching area, tennis courts, playground, picnic area, shuffleboard, softball diamond and soccer field. And be sure to check out the community center/clubhouse, which offers many activities including breakfast and dinner once a month for community get-togethers (See Sun-N-Lakes.org for additional information/card reader entry key available for boat ramp and clubhouse viewing/entrance.)
Close to shopping, restaurants, medical and hospitals. You have to see to believe!
Listing presented to you by Beverly Clark and Sara Pipal of BHHS Florida Properties Group. Call 612-404-8116 or 863-699-0404, or email spipal@bhhsflpg.com.
MLS#273632