Beauty and strength through balance

Lengthen the core to modify pain lodged in the shoulders, legs and sides through yoga postures that free tension and increase oxygen and blood flow. “Modified Side Angle” pose, sometimes referred to as standing “Butterfly Pose” is magical, as it frees tight muscles into mobility. When the core is trained to move and lengthen on either side by bending the leg and arm, tightness, which lodges pain in the muscles, gradually subsides.
The muscles of the joints in charge of body movement are flexible and strong but they can also become stiff and immobile if not put into action. These muscles are classified into four groups that work to flex (bend) the thigh and hip allowing mobility to lift a leg, climb a ladder and everyday movement for walking and running. When you practice lengthening these core muscles through side angle yoga poses, the hip joints flex and move in order to extend the arms overhead and reach down the legs to the toes. Forward and side bends with either arm reaching down the side is a way to improve mobility and stabilize balance. In this yoga picture with Nancy Z., Darla, Chris, Gaylin and Nancy D. resting on one knee and extending the opposite leg to the side, lengthens the waist and arms as balance is maintained with a straight back. This is a slow-moving posture as a transition occurs. The transition is a rotation of one arm to the back of the opposite leg and lengthening down to the foot as the pose is held. It is initiated with inner concentration and slow movement. This pose increases the breath flow into the core and at the same time extends the side muscles, legs and arms into flexible movement. Holding postures for a few minutes on each side trains the body to move in a new way and creates muscle memory. Once gradual flexibility increases, it will make daily activity more enjoyable. Yoga is meant to be applied in everyday life functions as muscles are activated to increase entire body mobility.
A variation of this side angle posture begins by twisting the core one way and then the other as you slowly breathe. Raise one arm and lengthen it straight overhead, then lower it to grab the heel of the opposite foot. This pose is executed like a windmill as you flow from one side to the other with the arm overhead. Imagine a breeze sweeping across the upper body as you lean back, hold the heel and feel rejuvenated.
There are many variations of movement that you can create to specifically relieve body tightness and pain. You first become aware of the physical and mental needs of the body as you execute new postures focused on lengthening the core.
Another modification of this “Modified Side Angle” pose is kneeling down on the knees, then drawing them together. Next, bend backwards and reach long arms down the back of thighs and slowly slide the palms down to the ankles. Keep the neck long in the back and straight. This pose will loosen tension in a tight neck, shoulders and upper back.
New yoga poses are a challenge and need to be repeated at least three times a week to create momentum and release tension. It is called practice. When the back is straight and arms extended long to grab the heels, the chest is free to release toxins in the lungs as you exhale.
Experiment with your ability to become more flexible by repeating postures with deep inhales and exhales. Know that you are working on freeing physical and mental tension. Yoga begins in the mind by visualizing a posture and slowly moving into it with relaxation.
