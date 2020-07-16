SEBRING — Beauty Fit For A Queen (BFFAQ) moved to a new location last week. This organization is a blessing to the community as it helps young girls and teens understand true beauty and how it lies within each one.
“We started with a tour of our previous location and then moved over to our new location, beside the Soda Shop,” explained Brittney Fann, president of BFFAQ. “We want to share our vision and ask for community support so we can continue visibly on the Circle.”
The organization is moving from its location above the Circle Theater to 205 Circle Park Drive in downtown Sebring, right on the Circle.
“There is a beautiful window to see inside,” Fann said. “A dream place that is made just for us and an answer to our prayers.”
Fann and her team want to continue their mission by sharing the love of Jesus, serving others, growing in Biblical beauty, and together encouraging each other to grow deeper in their relationship with the Lord.
The new location has a dressing room, a hospitality room and an administrative office. They’re adding a small boutique with fun T-shirts, cups, lip balms and ‘Keep Me Safe” organic cosmetics.
They plan to continue ongoing programs such as the ‘Blessed Dressed’ (free dresses for special events), ‘Happy Feet Dance Ministry’ (free dance lessons for girls 3+, including Biblical encouragement and prayer) and ‘Bless Her Heart Teen Program’ (weekly Bible study, prayer time and community service projects for middle and high school girls).
“Our new initiative is the ‘Modern Day Princess Program’ for girls. This is a national program and BFFAQ will serve as its headquarters for this program,” Fann said.
Teen Director Emilie Franklin shared how she has been personally impacted by the programs at BFFAQ.
“I began volunteering when I was 13. I have been so blessed and have grown so much. It has taught me the values of leadership, mentorship, prayer, outreach and Godly confidence,” she said.
Fann is excited about partnering with local churches, schools and organizations, as well as providing a space for them to host special gatherings.
“This is a gorgeous and welcoming space, complete with a pink couch and loving atmosphere, where it will be a safe place for fellowship and a place of prayer,” Fann said.
The Queen volunteers participated in giving tours. At each post the volunteers were excited and passionate about why they believe the mission is so important for young girls.
“BFFAQ was the first place that taught me about true beauty,” said Taylor Mendez, program leader. “It is God who says ‘I am what matters,’ not what the world has taught me beauty should look like.”
“BFFAQ means more to me than words can describe,” said Reagan Richards, teen director. “It allows me to give back to the community and grow in my faith.”
The team has been offering their weekly teen program by Zoom, but are starting to offer some camps and events again. They are adhering to small gatherings and using all safety precautions.
“I think parents and children are excited about moving forward in our mission during such a time as this,” Fann said.
They will be holding an open house in August, so be sure to watch for information. From July 27 to Aug. 1 they will offer the ‘Walk it Like You Talk it’ Modern Day Princess Camp. There will also be a Princess Dance Camp in August.
To view events or register, please visit beautyfitforaqueen.org/events/camp
“The public can help by praying for us, telling friends about our programs, coming in to shop in our sweet little boutique, hosting a special event at our location or by becoming a financial partner,” Fann said.
BFFAQ is a 501c3 non-profit corporation and donations are tax deductible.
To contribute, you can do so online at www.beautyfitforaqueen.org/donate. To send in a donation check, please make it payable to Beauty Fit For a Queen and mail to P.O. Box 1534, Avon Park, FL 33826.
To set up a meeting for a small group, church or organization or school, please email to info.beautyfitforaqueen@gmail.com.