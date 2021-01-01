SEBRING — Margaret Helen Becker went missing after she was last seen on Jan. 17, 2020 at Publix in the Southgate Plaza. When she hadn’t appeared after 10 days, her family and husband of 42 years, Fred, joined the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at a press conference on Jan. 28 asking for the public’s help in bringing her back home.
There was no ping from her cell phone or signal from the OnStar system in the blue 2018 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck she was driving.
At the press conference, Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, said they received word from the Avon Park Air Force Range they were conducting operations that could cause disruptions with GPS signals.
On Friday, Jan. 31, officials learned a pickup matching the description of Becker’s drove past a manned guard house at 7:30 p.m. on the night she disappeared.
The truck was found the following day in the Kississimmee River about 30 feet from the boat ramp where the depths measured from 15-30 feet of water. The truck was found by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials. The truck was still in Drive and the windows were still rolled down. Officials said the findings indicated Becker was still in the pickup truck upon entering the water. She was not in the vehicle when it was recovered from the river.
Her purse and cell phone were inside the truck and the phone worked after being charged, which gave law enforcement a more detailed view of her movements on the day she disappeared.
After spending nine days searching the Kissimmee River and surrounding area, HCSO called off the search on Feb. 10. Her body has not been recovered.
“We are very disappointed that we don’t have closure,” daughter Sheri (Becker) Unger said. “We wish she was with us or at least had proof that she was deceased.”