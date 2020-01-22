SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is asking people from Highlands County and beyond to be on the lookout for Margaret Becker, who is considered missing and endangered. Becker was last seen at CVS on Jan. 17 about 4:30 p.m.
Becker is an 81-year-old white female with white hair. She was last seen by a witness in CVS in South Sebring on Jan. 17, who said she was confused, according to Scott Dressel, HCSO public information officer. Dressel said Becker had no history of dementia or memory issues according to her husband.
According to HCSO, she was driving a 2018 blue Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with an Ohio plate, HOB8214, with a handicap placard hanging from the rear-view mirror.
In the missing persons report, her husband told law enforcement that his wife had always come home and never stayed out in the 17 years they had lived here.
“We have a bonafide mystery on our hands,” Dressel said.
HCSO said Becker’s cell phone has not been pinged since she went missing on Jan. 17. Her pickup truck has OnStar on the truck and the advisors have not been able to ping or find the truck’s location either. This case is now a statewide Silver Alert, which will be shown lit up on highway signage.
Anyone with any information on Becker’s identity, please call 863-402-7200.