SEBRING — The mystery of Margaret Helen Becker’s disappearance has frustrated law enforcement and her family members for the better part of two weeks. On Tuesday, her family and husband of 42 years, Fred, joined the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at a press conference asking for the public’s help in bringing her back home.
Fred’s daughter, Sheri (Becker) Unger, asked the public to keep their eyes and ears open for Margaret, who prefers to go by Helen. Although the officials of HCSO say there is no evidence of foul play, both Fred and Sheri believe foul play is involved.
“We feel she was abducted,” Unger said. “She did not leave on her own free will. She was of sound mind.”
Unger said the rest of the family in Ohio are worried and want to help. She told them that she didn’t know what to do here without any leads. Unger lives in Ohio but was able to take an emergency week off from work to be with her father. She is concerned about her dad if she has to leave this weekend. Fred is a diabetic and needs to eat healthy meals, she said.
“We are very fearful, being 11 days,” Unger said. “She had with her, her one prescription and bananas. We don’t know if she had anything else. If it was foul play, I wouldn’t be expecting anyone to treat her very well at all. But we will need her home, even if it is a worse case scenario. We will need closure.”
Unger thought it was very unusual that her step-mom vanished without a trace.
“They have no leads — not even the crazies have called,” she said. “Somebody saw something.”
Unger pointed out several reasons why she and her father believe there is foul play afoot.
“She didn’t like to drive at night, so even if she were planning on traveling, she would have started out earlier in the day,” she said. “She would never leave her dog (Rodney). She and my dad had plans together in February.”
Fred previously told the Highlands News-Sun that he and his wife made plans to go to a bluegrass music festival in Palatka and attend the Strawberry Festival to listen to the music.
The press conference was hosted by Scott Dressel, the public information officer for HCSO. As he ran through the timeline, he said a customer in CVS said she seemed confused but Helen Becker had never been diagnosed with any type of cognitive impairment.
Becker was last seen on Jan. 17 at Publix in the Southgate Plaza. Video surveillance shows Becker entering the store at 6:05 p.m. and leaving at 6:17 p.m. after purchasing bananas. HCSO officials said Becker looked a little unsteady on her feet.
“I’m just hoping somebody finds her somehow,” Fred Becker said while choking back tears.
Helen Becker was last seen wearing knee-length blue shorts, possibly denim and a blue checkered shirt. There has been no ping from her cell phone or signal from the OnStar system in the blue 2018 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck she was driving. The truck had Ohio tags on the front and back. The plate number is HOB8214. A handicap placard was hanging from the rearview mirror.
“She was a very friendly lady,” he said. “She never had no enemies. She would strike up a conversation with anyone in the store.”
Fred Becker also echoed his daughter’s thought that Helen would never leave her dog. The dog now clings to Fred as he once did Helen.
“We do know that during that time frame, the military was conducting operations at the Avon Park Air Force Bombing Range,” Dressel said. “They had put out that there might be some disruptions with GPS signals during that operation due to what they were doing.”
The PIO said that could account for the lack of “bread crumbs” that are commonly left with cell phones and GPS systems.
“As you’re driving around the area and you see where it looks like a car may have left the road and gone into the woods, or something that looks like there was an accident, please call and let us know,” Dressel said.
He said it is very uncommon for someone to not have any trace with today’s cell phones and GPS systems. There were no cameras outside of Publix and deputies do not even know which way she went when she left the store.
Unger plead to the public to call with any leads stating they are willing to send out search parties if they knew which way to go.
Unger thought someone may have gotten into her unlocked truck and hid until she got in the truck.
Verizon said Helen’s phone is dead because it has not been charged.
Anyone who may have seen Helen Becker on Jan. 17, or anyone with information is being asked to call HCSO at 863-402-7200.