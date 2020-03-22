This home is located at 18 Peaceful Place in Lorida. It is now priced at $265,000 and is listed by Cheryl Oxsalida at RE/MAX Realty Plus.
If you are a nature lover or fisherman or both, this three-bedroom, two-bath home sits on a third of an acre with 130 feet of lakefront and over 1,600 living square feet. It might be just what you are looking for.
18 Peaceful Place in Lorida, Florida, is one of the most unique and remote locations in the entire state directly on the east side of Lake Istokpoga, the fifth largest lake in Florida with over 27,000 acres for wide-open fishing and hunting and one of the top tournament lake for big mouth bass. It also offers some of the best black crappie fishing where they are abundant and larger than most lakes. There is a good variety of catfish, as the lake once was commercially fished for catfish.
Mostly uninhabited, Lake Istokpoga has over 21 miles of shore lined with 100-year-old cypress and undeveloped farm land; the same way it was hundreds of years ago in many locations. It is a five-mile by 10-mile lake filled with all types of fish, birds and wildlife you’ll only see in this location. The average depth is only 4 feet but has depths of 14 feet. It is one of the only lakes to allow duck hunting. There are two creeks that flow into Lake Istokpoga: Josephine Creek on the west side of the lake from Lake Josephine and Arbuckle Creek, which flows 26 miles from the north and is navigable by boat. It’s bordered by almost all farm land so there is water flow into the lake from that creek. There is the water control canal on the southeast side of the lake to control water levels and send water to Lake Okeechobee. Also, fish tournaments are held here year-round; the record bass is over 13 pounds.
Owning a home at the end of the road on Peaceful Place is secluded and exactly what it sounds like ... peaceful except for the sounds of nature that may at times sound like the Amazon. Located at the end of Mossy Cove fishing village, it’s the only lakefront home in this development and sits all by itself at the end of a long road that nobody drives down unless you live at the end. It has its own private lakefront with a long winding dock through the extremely tall mature cypress trees.
Enter the home to an open split floor plan with large living room and bedrooms, a huge screened lanai and barbecue room overlooking the waterfront and park-like setting that will take your breath away. Enjoy a large eat-in kitchen with a convenient island, all updated with new stainless-steel appliances, new dishwasher and an in-house laundry room with new washer and dryer. Both bathrooms are updated: the master has a walk-in shower and the guest bath has a tub shower. The bonus room features a huge air-conditioned glass lanai with glass windows that overlook the amazing backyard lined with tall cypress trees.
The high-efficiency A/C is only eight years old. Septic was pumped last year. Well pumps and water treatment system have been replaced and are new.
The property has 130 feet of lakefront on 1/3rd of an acre with a two-car pole barn, two sheds and workshop.
There is beautiful wood laminate flooring and carpet in bedrooms.
There is a long wide dock with rails on both sides, a boat house and deck to watch the sunsets from. The dock has electric, plus a two-sink cleaning station with water.
The internet is very good; owner uses HughesNet and has no internet problems. All other satellite TV services are available, including Dish and DirectTV.
There is also a working water fountain between the sea wall and the dock with color lights. The property is well lit.
The property has lots of fruit trees and great landscaping.
Get away from the city and enjoy the Milky Way in the sky the way you never saw it before. Catch fish bigger than you ever caught before. Live wild shiners and other baits are thriving. Fish right off the dock or adventure out by boat.
One other great feature, Mossy Cove Fishing Village has a gas pump right here, just 300 yards away up the canal and a boat launch. Make life easy. Get away from it all at Peaceful Place.
For more information or to see this house, call Cheryl Oxsalida, Realtor, at 863-214-3663 with Remax Realty Plus or go to www.highlandscountyhomes.com, under featured listings, and see all the photos. You can email Cheryl at cheryloxsalida@gmail.com. Call seven days a week. This home is priced at $265,000.