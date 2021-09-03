Everyone is worried about the bees. Since colony collapse started being recognized as an issue in 2007, the word is out that bees may be in trouble. Yet, and maybe because of, there are more beekeepers than ever.
Florida has over 5,000 registered beekeepers. That has steadily increased over the last few years. Three out of four of the beekeepers are considered backyard beekeepers with less than 10 colonies.
The news is good but long-time beekeepers will tell you the rules have changed. Pests like Varroa destructor, a mite that feeds on honey bees and their larvae and often weakens the whole hive, has increased the difficulty of beekeeping. Still, backyard beekeeping, with the allure of harvesting golden honey, keeps the dream alive.
Where I reside, in the Heartland of Florida, honey bees are quite abundant. The reason is we sit in the heart of citrus country. Every year, northern beekeepers bring down thousands of hives to enjoy the fruits of the honey bee’s labor. The massive nectar flow from citrus flowers brings an abundance of the premium sought after orange blossom honey. Unlike almonds, which require bees for pollination, most citrus varieties are self-pollinating. The beekeepers are the ones that reap the most benefits and they are eager to get a spot near the citrus groves.
Coincidentally, when the bees are here, is when the spring swarming is at full tilt. Swarming is a natural occurrence whereas the queen leaves the hive with a large portion of the flying bees and goes to find a new home. Swarms can be found hanging in about any location and are not aggressive since they are not defending their hive. While hanging in a ball or clump, scout bees undertake the task of looking for the new location. The result is plenty of feral or escaped colonies for wannabee beekeepers to gather and put in their own hive boxes.
For me it was the love of honey that drove me forward. Everyone has their switch. One gentleman, whose wife wanted to try beekeeping, wasn’t so thrilled with the idea. It wasn’t long before he bought himself a suit and took over the endeavor.
Like everything, there is work involved. If you’re like me, when the first crop of honey comes in, you’ll be finding yourself wanting more.
Fortunately, the Heartland Beekeepers Association, based in Sebring, is here for new beekeeper’s support. Seasoned beekeepers and backyard beekeepers gather at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Civic Center for their meetings. They trade stories and ideas on taking care of their honey bees.
Not everyone in the group is a beekeeper. Some come to learn, and others intend on getting started but hadn’t made the jump. Annually, a beekeeping course is offered to train new beekeepers in the finer details of the craft. This year the course is Saturday, Sept. 11th from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and includes lunch. For information on taking the class and on how to register, email me at davidaustin@ufl.edu or call the extension office at 863-402-6540.
David Austin is the UF/IFAS Extension, residential horticulture agent in Highlands County. You can follow him on his Facebook page, Hometown Gardener.