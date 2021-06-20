Stepping out to walk the dog the other evening, I was greeted by a startling sight. Before me on the block wall was a huge beetle. This, of course, necessitated not screaming and a run for it, but rather a dash for the camera and bug guide.
One of the longhorn beetles, this impressive insect belongs to the Cerambycidae family with about 26,000 or so other subspecies, of which over 200 can be found in Florida. Known as a tooth-necked longhorn, this big bug’s name is a nod to several distinctive features easily observed by a quick glance.
The long, segmented antennae are the namesake for their “longhorns.” The tooth-necked refers to the toothlike protrusions on their prothorax or neck region. A deep chocolate color, their leather-like appearance viewed up close easily reveals golden hairs and those pointy tooth-like spines reminiscent of a spiked dog collar. Several inches long in body size, add in the length of their antennae and they can measure six inches or more in overall length.
Attracted to artificial lights after dark, watch for adults around porch or pool lights if you live near heavily wooded forests. Adults will fly to fresh cut or dying trees and cut an egg niche or slit in the outer bark to lay their eggs in the living, green wood. This process fuels decomposition of trees as the adult can also introduce yeasts, bacteria and wood-rotting fungi during the egg laying process.
Worm-like larvae hatch and burrow into the cambium or first layer in the tree’s interior and then tunnel about feeding for up to three years. If you cut trees for firewood, you might find their squiggly trails meandering throughout the lumber. A good indicator is the packed frass, think of shredded paper, which fills the tunnels behind them or lines the interior of the tree just under the bark layer.
The larvae are commonly called a roundheaded borer and a peek at the fat, white grub’s “facial” area reveals large mouthparts. Those strong jaws are needed for feeding and for their tunneling to the outside once the grub is ready to pupate or metamorphose into a winged adult. The adult males have impressive jaws as well.