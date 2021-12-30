Law enforcement often has to tell all-terrain vehicle riders about the rules of the road, which often includes staying off paved public roads.
In addition, officers recommend you and any riders in your family take an official riding safety course. One such course provider, the ATV Safety Institute at atvsafety.org, provides the following tips:
- Always wear a U.S. Department of Transportation-compliant helmet, goggles, long sleeves, long pants, over-the-ankle boots and gloves.
- Never ride on paved roads except to cross, as permitted by law, because another vehicle could hit you, and ATVs are designed only for off-road use.
- Never ride under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
- Never carry a passenger on a single-rider ATV, and no more than one passenger on an ATV specifically designed for two people.
- Ride an ATV that’s right for your age.
- Supervise riders younger than 16 — ATVs are not toys.
- Ride only on designated trails and at a safe speed.
- Take a hands-on ATV course.