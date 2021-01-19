Tomorrow, President-elect Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States. He will repeat the oath of office on the steps of the Capitol Building during one of the most unprecedented periods in American history. President-elect Biden has to see through the end of this pandemic, help the economy rebound, and encourage both sides of the aisle to come together for a common good. On top of that, his inauguration has been under a constant threat by far-right groups that have threatened to cause violence.
Regardless of what party you affiliate yourself with, you should not be hoping for President-elect Biden’s downfall. There is simply too much at stake for both the nation and the common people for him to fail. Especially in these times, we need the best leadership and decision making that he can provide. We cannot have the Facebook posts that are already refusing to recognize him as the President of the United States.
In moving forward, we need to see both parties peacefully move on from the Trump administration. When I say that, I am not solely talking about the Republican Party, whose rioting I discussed last week.
The Democratic Party’s decision to impeach President Trump for the second time with less than two weeks left in his term was the worst decision they have made in the past four years. After the rioting at the Capitol Building, one would think that the Democratic Party would get a feel for the general mood of the nation. Impeaching President Trump did absolutely nothing for the nation other than prove to Republicans what they have been claiming for the past four years: the Democratic Party is only out to get Donald Trump.
At the point that the decision to impeach him was made, President Trump was just a lame duck in the White House. They could have just let him see out the final two weeks of his administration and assist in the peaceful transition of power, but they chose to play politics. The most infuriating thing about this situation was that the grown adults could not see the downside of impeachment and a 17-year-old columnist could.
Despite the behavior of his party, President-elect Biden will have a long list of issues and campaign promises to act on. Personally, I am interested to see his approach to a post-pandemic economy. He will be inheriting an economy that saw new heights under President Trump, but crashed massively as a result of the pandemic. As the vice-president under President Obama, the United States was able to recover strongly after the Great Recession of 2008.
I am also interested to see how a Biden Administration plans to heal diplomatic relations with foreign nations. Foreign policy was not a strong suit for President Trump and many allies of the United States distanced themselves from us. Having good relations with foreign nations, allies and enemies alike, is the only way that the United States will have dominance over foreign policy.
I wish President-elect Joe Biden the best in his first term as President of the United States. May God bless these United States of America on the eve of President-elect Biden’s first day as president.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.