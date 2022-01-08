This week I have not been in Florida, enjoying our pleasant weather. I have been in South Carolina, where it is much colder, enjoying my grandchildren. Amanda, my daughter-in-law, is in Florida this week with her younger brother, enjoying some fun time together. I am here to make sure that the kids stay alive and John, my son, stays sane.
I have said in the past that I have a fantastic daughter-in-law, and this week gives me no reason to doubt this. Amanda left a freezer full of food and detailed directions on all meals, including snacks. She explained their routine to me and displayed confidence in my ability to manage. I still say John marrying her was one of the best decisions he’s ever made.
The kids are, as always, a delight. Matthias is now 2 and talking a lot more than even a couple of months ago. He loves to be read to, and I’ve lost count of the number of books we’ve gone through – and it’s only Wednesday.
Lavinia is cute and funny and has a smile that will melt your heart. On Sunday evening, John and I arrived a couple of minutes late to services (Amanda, who didn’t leave until early Tuesday, was already there with the kids). We walked in on a prayer and waited in the back for it to be finished. When it was done, Lavinia, in a loud tone as clear as a bell, asked, “Can I play now?”
We all got a chuckle from it and I plan to file this tale under “things to embarrass my grandkids about” for when she’s 16.
It hasn’t all been sunshine and rainbows. Lavinia hates going to bed, and I usually leave John to fight that fight. I’m sleeping in Matthias’s room (he’s in his parents’ closet in a Pack and Play) and I can hear her if she wakes up in the middle of the night – or her usual early in the morning. As in, around seven in the morning.
Lavinia can also be stubborn. Today, I asked her to look for socks in her room, and she refused. I asked her if she was going to obey me, and she said, “No.”
That’s when she learned that Grandma could spank (Before you freak out, it was two swats on her bottom and thigh and not very hard). She cried, which is normal. We then hugged and talked about it because she needs to know that while I am Grandma, and love her to death, she also must obey me.
But despite occasional hiccups, things have gone fairly smoothly. John, who works from home, has been able to concentrate on that while I attempt to keep the trains running on time. There are things that need work – the family room looks like a tornado hit it – but overall, we’re doing OK. The house is still standing and the kids are warm and fed.
I’d forgotten life with toddlers. They are a joy and fun, but when you’re in charge they are also extremely tiring. You are constantly feeding and/or changing them, spending time with them, and checking on them when they’re quiet and out of sight, as well as doing other unimportant things such as feeding yourself, getting some sleep, and, in my case, writing.
But I’ve managed to get this little column done while the kids sleep peacefully, so that’s a win.
Will I be glad to get home on Saturday? Of course. I miss Don and it’s home, after all.
Will I miss my grandbabies the minute I leave on Saturday? Of course. What else would you expect?