Once I read the following, maybe on Facebook: “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”
Sometimes it feels as if kindness is in short supply these days. The pandemic has caused people to stay away from each other. We’ve found a lot more to disagree about, and in some cases have flown past the “agree to disagree” choice, choosing to make each and every opinion we hold a hill to die on.
I will be the first to say that some hills are worth dying on. But we need to be pickier about these things. People are too busy focusing on differences to notice that there is a lot we still have in common.
One way to battle this, I think, is concentrating on being kind to each other. Kindness doesn’t have to be a big production – it can be as little as holding a door open for someone or letting a fellow shopper go ahead of you in line. Little things can mean a lot.
For example, I recently was the recipient of an act of kindness from two of my friends. Knowing my love for books and coffee and wanting to let me know I was appreciated, they gave me a mug with my name on it and the statement, “Just a girl who loves books.”
It was thoughtful and sweet, and I admit I was deeply touched. These ladies are members of the of the Ladies Bible Class I teach on Tuesday mornings and are not the only kind gals in the group. Still, this was special, and I say again, thank you.
Another example happened around the Christmas holidays in Roswell, Georgia. According to the article I read at scoop.upworthy.com, 24-year-old Dallen Harrell, a temporary holiday UPS driver, stopped at a house to drop off some baby formula. He’d noticed a large stork lawn sign that announced the birth of a son that had previously been there. The driver, after delivering the package, left a message on the home’s Google Nest doorbell camera:
“If this is the ‘It’s a Boy’ house ... I hope all is going well with your newborn. I had a child at around the same time you guys did, and I just hope everything is going good. God bless and happy holidays.”
The simple message touched Jessica Kitchel, who was home recovering from a C-section after giving birth to her son Chancy in November. She proceeded to share the video on Instagram with a comment wishing she could know who he was and promising diapers for his own child if he came back to the house.
The video was viewed thousands of times and a UPS representative contacted Kitchel and said the local office would provide her with a name. That was just the beginning.
Not only did Harrell and Kitchel get a chance to meet so she could thank him personally and give him a care package of diapers, wipes and a stuffed toy, others began to send the young driver things for his newborn son Deveraux after Kitchel shared information about his baby registry.
And UPS offered him a full-time job after the holidays, which Harrell accepted. All because he took a moment to be kind.
I’m not saying gigantic things like that will happen to you if you’re kind, but you might make someone’s day a little bit better. And, like Kitchel, they might feel compelled to pass it on.
In 2022, let’s see if we can all be a little bit kinder. It won’t hurt anything, and who knows how much it will help.