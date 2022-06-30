My mind on a million other things, I popped into the local grocery store to pick up a sweet treat. Our adult children were visiting the area and planned to come by for dessert after dining out with others. I decided to grab some ice cream, knowing this would be the favorite of all those present.
Thoughts still on work-related concerns, I entered the store and in my hurry went to the end cap. I hoped to run in, grab some frozen sweets and get them home before the 100-degree heat pooled them into a melted mess.
With a buy-one,-get-one-free deal advertised on a paper card attached to the cold case windows, I absentmindedly scanned the flavors. Chocolate was a given as it’s the top favorite. I stood there, lost in thought as I pondered what other flavor to buy.
One of my favorite cashiers waved hello and called out how I couldn’t have any ice cream. Laughing, I waved that silliness away and went back to checking out the frozen confections.
Again she called out, “you can’t have any of that ice cream.” Waggling my hand in response to her joking, I headed down the aisle to see other options. The entire cold case aisle was marked off with yellow caution tape.
“What’s going on,” I murmured, heading back to the end cap area. My friendly cashier was checking someone out so I queried her nearby teammate. “Is it just these then to choose from,” I gestured, pointing to the end cap case of chocolate ice cream. I supposed having two chocolates was okay since it was the favorite anyway. If she had a twinge of exasperation, I surely didn’t sense it. My friendly gal looked my way and repeated once more, “you can’t have any ice cream.”
Turning back to the cold case, it was only then I took notice of the freezer door handles. They too were looped with the forbidding yellow caution ribbon. When I rotated back to the cashiers, I saw the two of them chatting. I’m sure they thought I had lost my mind and perhaps they were spot on with this observation. So far up in my head as it were, I wasn’t in the present moment or fully aware of my surroundings.
“Didn’t you see the tape,” the first cashier asked me. “Uh, no, honestly I never even noticed it,” I shrugged. Laughter burbled from me, further indicating my distracted countenance. All I could do was reiterate how I never even noticed it, far too deep in thought and then wooed by the buy one, get one messaging.
I sauntered off to grab a key lime pie before returning to check out. We chatted a moment as I paid. Still laughing at myself, I focused hard on honing in on the present moment. Looks like I need to work on letting my concerns rest when I leave for the day. I’d been doing well with that for a while but this sign that I’d fallen off from my mindfulness is one I really should not miss.