The local elections are over and Jerome Kaszubowski won the position of Clerk of Courts. Was there any doubt that he would win? Nearly 55% didn't think he would win, the combined percentage that voted for Elwell and Green.
I now pose this question, if you got a heart attack, would you go to a dentist or a cardiologist? Take your time and think about this. Over the weeks prior to the election all I read in the Viewpoints of the Highland-News Sun was how nice Don Elwell is or how nice his smile was or how he helped me during a situation. There is a lot of nice dentists out there, so if you got a heart attack you should feel good enough to go to them instead of a cardiologist. Got my point?
Being nice does not qualify someone to function in a certain position. Jerome Kaszubowski was backed by the best, Bob Germaine, our present Clerk of Courts whom Jerome worked under for many years, called on the job learning. Jerome Kaszubowski should have gotten 100% of the vote.
Now, we are looking at a coming up presidential election and I am hearing the same thing of how nice Joe Biden is and how nasty Trump is. Get this folks, being nice gets nothing done but performance does. Yes, Joe Biden has 45 years plus experience as a politician, but nothing to show for it, like an empty suit. Trump has accomplished more in three-and-a-half years than Obama and Bush combined in 16 years. I challenge anyone out there to name one thing that Joe Biden sponsored as a senator and it passed or one thing as vice president. I will be waiting, I read the paper every day.
Bruce Tooker
Sebring