If 2020 were a meal, I bet it would be liver and onions (if you’re one of those strange people who like liver and onions, substitute a hated food. Brussel sprouts, maybe). In any case, this has not been a year many of us have warm feelings about.
That makes this week a little challenging. As I type this, Thanksgiving is tomorrow. It’s a time we’re supposed to stop and count our blessings and remember what we are thankful for.
I’ve had to sit and think a while about this. It would be easy to be completely negative about the year. To say there’s so much bad there can’t possibly be any good to outweigh it. It really has been that kind of year.
But, to my delight, I’ve found some things. I share the following things I am thankful for in hopes that they will remind you of things you are blessed with. And maybe some of them will make you smile.
I am thankful that despite the things that have happened this year, God is still in control. Maybe you don’t believe in God (go ahead and skip to the next point). Maybe you do but wonder why things are the way they are if He’s in control.
Think of it this way. Think of riding in a car with someone driving you to a desired destination through unfamiliar territory in the dark. You can’t really see what’s around you. And you might not have chosen this particular route. But you trust the driver knows what he’s doing and will get you there safely.
That’s what I mean about God being in control. I don’t understand why things are as they are, and it’s a little scary sometimes. But if He’s driving, I’ll know I’ll get through it in one piece.
But I’m not just grateful for God – I am also grateful for two of the most precious grandchildren on the planet. And I’m grateful for their mother, who is generous on sharing pictures of them and even calling for a video chat every week so I can interact with them. Lavinia and Matthias are bright lights in the dimness that seems to permeate the year. I love being a grandmother, and I love them.
I’m also thankful for technology that has played a role in my staying in touch with friends and family. Yes, I gripe about it sometimes when it chooses not to work. But thanks to Zoom, for example, I can teach my Ladies Bible Class every week as well as stay in touch with fellow writers that I haven’t gotten to see this year due to the pandemic canceling events.
And my family and friends are another blessing I should talk about. I am gifted with people who care about me. People who will pick me up if I fall. People who have seen my bad side and love me anyway. Such relationships are priceless, and I’m grateful for the roles they play in my life.
Finally, I’m thankful for the fact that the pandemic hasn’t kept me from writing, though it did at first. At the end of June, I decided to write every day and haven’t looked back. The writing has become a joy for me once again. And I’m thankful I can share it with others.
2020 has taken much from us. Let me urge you not to let it take away your joy. There are things in your life you can be thankful for if you take the time to consider them. I hope you find many.