As I type up this column on the night before Thanksgiving, I am sitting in my oldest son’s dining area in South Carolina. Don and I made the drive up here to spend Thanksgiving with John, his family, James and James’ girlfriend. The grandbabies are in bed, Amanda is getting things ready for tomorrow, and I am content.
On the wall in the hallway is a huge construction paper turkey with many feathers. Each feather has something that Lavinia is thankful for or Matthias loves. Don and I are there, as are their parents, plus a few things such as dancing and jumping, which makes sense given their ages.
Looking at that turkey with all its feathers makes me think about what I am thankful for in 2021. Even though you’re reading this after Thanksgiving, maybe you could indulge me as I share this. It might even trigger some extra thankfulness for you.
Of course, I am thankful for God. He has gotten me through some rough seas this year, and His church has been a huge support. I must give a special shout out to our Ladies Bible Class. The women there are loving and knowledgeable and crazy enough to put up with me. I love them very much.
I am very thankful for my family. In 2021 my family got a little smaller with the death of my father. It makes me appreciate more the family that’s still around. I’m glad to be with both sons and the people important to them for the holiday. And how can I not be thankful for time with my grandchildren?
I am thankful at the moment for a super daughter-in-law. Amanda, who is not a coffee drinker, got a Keurig for me (and her parents for when they visit), so I can enjoy coffee while here. It replaces the coffeemaker and it’s just such a loving act on her part I can’t begin to fully describe it.
Another thing I’m thankful for is my writing. No, I didn’t get a lot sold in 2021. But I got a lot written. As I type this, I’m closing in on 300,000 words for the year – a personal best.
The writing also got me through some tough times this year. I managed to write every day this year so far. Sometimes it was because I felt I should. Other times it was therapy. All the time it was time well spent.
I’m grateful that despite some health concerns I’m in relatively good health. Yes, I have issues, but they are issues that can be dealt with. I can walk and use my hands and possess all my senses to a greater or lesser degree. I know people in worse physical shape than me, and I’m thankful that I can still help others.
And while it’s part of the writing, I am thankful for this column, which has passed the 23-year mark. It has been a wonderful opportunity to share my thoughts with others. Hopefully, it’s something you, my readers, have found a reason to be thankful for.
Speaking of readers, thank you. Thank you for letting me take up a part of your week to read my blathering. Thank you for every email or letter you’ve sent. Thank you for coming up to me and saying, “I love your column.” That sentence never fails to make my day.
Those are a few things I’m thankful for. I hope you have a similar list you can point to. Maybe we can maintain a feeling of thankfulness from now till the end of the year?
It’s worth a shot.