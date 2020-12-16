After watching the news and listening to all the complaining by the losers in the 2020 election I felt like I needed to write a short thank you to those who worked the polls this election.
Those who spent the day checking identifications, checking signatures, passing out and processing votes - thanks. I have worked the polls in Indiana and know the effort and know you work with those in both political parties. Sometimes your person wins, sometimes they lose, but you do your job and as someone said, “It is what it is.”
This thank you also goes to those who keep track of eligible voters. In Indiana, it was the county clerk who made sure the voters were registered properly, absentee ballots sent to proper addresses and checked when returned.
As evidenced by the numerous lawsuits that have failed to produce wrong-doing, it proves you have done an outstanding job.
Thanks, and please don’t let the accusations discourage you from working the election polls again. You did a great job.
Charles Klein
Lake Placid