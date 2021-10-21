SEBRING — Though new to Highlands County, authentic Belgian waffles are anything but new to Thierry and Mimi Focant, owners of Chez Mireille. Both being born and raised in Belgium, waffles were always a big part of their culture – something people travel all over the world to experience.
The grand opening of Chez Mireille (pronounced “Shay Me-Ray”), Authentic Belgian Waffles will take place at 2179 U.S. 27 N in Sebring at 11:30 a.m. today, Oct. 21.
Guests will be treated to a variety of authentic Belgian waffle samples. There will also be a raffle drawing for a $20 Chez Mireille gift card.
In 1985, the Focants opened their first shop in Ans, Belgium where they became passionate about sharing their unique recipes to their Belgian community. Several years later, they moved across the world to Canada and opened another shop. Five years later, due to circumstances outside of their control, they had to leave the waffle business behind and move to Florida. There, Thierry practiced as a registered nurse and Mimi worked in the restaurant and housekeeping industry, hence putting their waffle business dream on hold.
Finally, after 27 years of waiting for the right opportunity, they’ve decided to open Chez Mireille to share their treasured Belgian culture with the Highlands County community.
Their style is consistent with what you would find in a Belgian “gaufrerie,” as a pick-up-and-go waffle shop. They hope that their waffles will transport you across the world to experience a small part of the fine cuisine that is Belgian culture.
For more information about Chez Mireille, visit authenticbelgianwaffles.com, or visit the Facebook event page “Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for Chez Mireille.”