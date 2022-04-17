LAKE PLACID — Frances and Don Martin invited the public to experience a Holy Week event at their home on Parkview Drive in the unassuming subdivision of Hickory Hills. The once-a-year event only happens at noon on Good Friday.
People arrived by foot, cars and golf carts and sat on lawn chairs to watch what some consider to be an Easter miracle. The Martins own a Jatropha Curcas tree which normally has white sap throughout the year. However, when the the tree is cut at noon on Good Friday, the tree “bleeds.”
Noon is when Jesus was crucified, according to Frances. She also said the wood of the Jatropha tree, also called the Physic nut tree, is similar to the wood comprising the cross Jesus was crucified on.
Frances told the crowd she was given the tree some 20 years ago from a woman who worked in the town’s post office. It was just about a foot to 18 inches tall. The postal employee (she couldn’t recall the woman’s name) said it came from the “Islands.”
Just before noon, Frances showed the group of about 20 people, the nuts that had fallen the previous year. She also gave the pods to anyone who wanted to try their hand growing their own tree.
“The nuts have three seeds in them,” she held one up. “This represents God the Father, Jesus and the Holy Spirit, It could also represent Jesus and the two thieves.”
Christians would identify this to the trinity and the thieves hanging with Jesus as they were being crucified.
Two of the couple’s sons, Rhett and Reese took turns cutting out knots into the tree at noon. The onlookers left their chairs and watched in awe as the tree bled. Phones were out of pockets in a heartbeat taking photos and videos and words of amazement were uttered.
Marie and Nelson Carbonell attended after they read about it in the newspaper. They were not disappointed.
“That’s amazing,” Nelson exclaimed. “It made my hair stand up.”
Marie took a seed pod and is anxious to try out her green thumb. The couple pointed out certain types of pine trees (including loblolly) produce new shoots that resemble crosses about two weeks before Easter.
David Austin is the resident horticulturist at the University of Florida Extension Office in Sebring and has known the Martins most of his life. Despite his vast knowledge of most growing things, Austin has had no personal experience with the Jatropha tree. He had knowledge of the possible use of the seeds as a biofuel but had never heard of it “bleeding.” Unfortunately, he could not attend. Needless to say, he was intrigued but said the bleeding could have something to do with spring growth.
Whether there is a scientific explanation or not, believers find hope in the signs found in nature.
The Jatropha tree is very drought tolerant and is perhaps native to Central America, but its origins are unknown. It is also commonly called the Barbados nut tree and is a mainstay in Jamaican and other Easter traditions.