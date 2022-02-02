LAKE PLACID — Kaitlyn Nikole Bell, 21, of Lake Placid, was arrested Tuesday evening by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies in regards to an incident that took place on Dec. 30, 2021. She is facing a charge of negligent manslaughter, aggravated, of a child and neglect of a child without great bodily harm. Bell is being held without bail at the Highlands County Jail.
The HCSO arrest report states deputies arrived at a residence (address redacted) in Lake Placid at 12:08 a.m. in response to the “drowning of a one-year-old child.” It also states CPR was started and the child was taken to a local hospital. The report does not indicate who transported the child to the hospital.
The deputy stated Bell was at the hospital with a 12-year-old and a 2-year-old and spoke to him after being informed of her Miranda rights. Bell told law enforcement she gave the 1-year-old and another child a bath together because they liked to play in the tub. When HCSO questioned Bell on the timing of the bath, she said it was “common” to give them a late bath due to trouble sleeping.
“Kaitlyn had turned the water off in the bathtub and left the room to retrieve a towel,” the report read. Bell said when she returned, she saw the baby almost “completely submerged” and face down in the water. She said she grabbed the baby out of the water and noticed the baby was turning blue at her fingers, mouth and toes.
Bell told deputies she patted the baby on the back after taking her from the tub. She called for someone (redacted) to call 911, and that person began performing CPR. Bell told deputies she left the children alone for only a minute to get a towel.
Two witness accounts did not corroborate Bell’s statement: One witness said Bell was “in and out” of the bathroom and the other said Bell “stepped away for a minute or two” to get a towel. Both said Bell screamed for help.
During the investigation, the detective took in the layout of the home. He measured the water in the bathtub to be a seven-and-a-half inches deep at 3 a.m. However, deputies called to the scene told the detective the water was “clearly higher than” seven-and-a-half inches when they arrived shortly after midnight and photographed the scene.
The baby was pronounced deceased on the afternoon of Jan. 12.
In the report, detectives conclude Bell allegedly neglected the 1-year-old while she was in the tub, which was filled “nearly to the top” and Bell was “in and out” of the bathroom at the time the baby was in the filled bathtub. The report states she allegedly neglected a 2-year-old, while she was in the same tub without providing supervision.