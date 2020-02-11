SEBRING — Terrence Arnold Bell, 73, of Placid Lakes, received a total of 10 years probation after a plea agreement was reached and approved by Judge Peter Estrada on Feb. 3. Bell plead guilty to one count of attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of attempted armed false imprisonment.
Originally, Bell was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and four counts of false imprisonment with a firearm. Before the plea, he was facing up to 80 years of jail time. He has received five years probation for each count and they will run consecutively.
As a condition of his release, Bell was commanded to turn in all of his guns to law enforcement and not have contact with the victims. The victims were young men ages 12 to 16 at the time of the incident.
The Highlands County arrest report shows Bell became angered when the boys were riding an all-terrain vehicle around Bell’s home on Key Largo Drive NE on Feb. 9, 2019. Bell had a gun and stopped the youth in the vehicle.
Bell told the kids to wait while the HCSO arrived, saying he would shoot the tire and them if they tried to get away. The youngsters told HCSO deputies on scene that they were afraid for their lives and believed Bell would have harmed them. All three victims told deputies the same account.
When HCSO arrived, they found a concealed weapon on Bell and arrested him.