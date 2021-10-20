As a young woman longing for marriage and family, I prayed for a mate. To have someone I belonged to and who belonged to me for life was my aspiration.
I had seen the beauty and devotion in my parents’ marriage and desired the same for myself. I remember how I loved to look at their wedding album and dreamed of the day that my children might enjoy pouring over mine.
Life took its unexpected twists and turns and that dream seemed unfulfilled until I met my Ken. I became his Jan and together we combined our two single parent families into one.
Both having known the pain of divorce; my dream of a forever mate was met at last in a husband who cherished the same Christian beliefs and lifestyles. We both desired to raise our family in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ.
The family we hoped and prayed to create together with our three boys would know God’s love, the love of two parents and brotherhood with each other. They, too, would know belonging.
But as in all stories, it is always best to start at the beginning. And the beginning of a marriage in which we belong to one another starts with knowing who I am and Whose I am.
During that fateful time of divorce, I heard a sermon on the radio that said that for the Christian, one’s identity is in Christ. At that moment, I knew those words were meant for me.
I prayed and thanked God for my relationship with him through Christ. I now took to heart the fact that I am his child and he is my Father. I belonged to him for always. And I wanted to please him with my life.
Ken had similar “Aha” moments. So, when we met and married, though we belonged to each other, we first belonged to the Lord.
Putting him first in our marriage allowed us to have the proper perspective on our relationship to one another. It enabled us to put each other before ourselves.
We didn’t always succeed and trials came our way to test our faith; however, a steadiness and devotion grew within our hearts and we went forward with our hands in the Lord’s.
For ultimately, we belonged to him and he took care of us … his possession.
Malachi 3:17 NKJV reminds us of this truth when it says, “They shall be Mine,” says the Lord of hosts, on the day that I make them My jewels.”
Belonging. Be his … first and foremost. Selah