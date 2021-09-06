SEBRING — The community has lost a true leader as Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg died on Sunday morning. She was a beloved mother, wife, grandmother, sister and daughter.
“We lost the shining star from our office,” Assistant Superintendent of Elections Karen Healy said. “We are deeply saddened at the loss of Penny Ogg.”
According to the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections website, Ogg moved to Sebring in 1991. She began working with the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections office as a Poll Worker Trainer in 2004. She worked her way up to the Early Voting Coordinator in 2006. She was elected Supervisor of Elections in 2012.
In 2015, Ogg would complete her the Master Florida Certified Election Professional (MFCEP) degree. She was a proud graduate of 2014 Leadership Highlands. She was known for running fair and transparent elections.
Ogg was a respected county official and a great friend to many.
“My mind is still trying to process the shock of Penny’s passing,” Highlands County Administrator Randy Vosburg said. “She was an exceptional professional that conducted herself with great compassion for others. On a personal level, I considered Penny a friend — one who was always there if needed and was always checking in on me and my family. I pray for her family and our community — we lost a great leader today.”
Ogg was very passionate about voting and was often seen at outreaches within the community educating residents on the importance of voting. She was very patient and could explain every nuance of the voting process so everyone could understand. Ogg was instrumental in getting residents registered to vote.
Ogg reached out to the youth who would eventually be voters. She participated in the voting process for the Sebring High School Homecoming King and Queen elections.
A devout Christian, Ogg attended Union Bible College and was a faithful member of Bethel Holiness Church. As a cancer survivor, she believed in making the most of every day and serving others. Ogg was a member of the Sebring Rotary Club. She also served as a board member for The Salvation Army.
County Commissioner Scott Kirouac said he was saddened upon hearing of Ogg’s passing.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, employees and colleagues during these difficult times,” he said.