hurricane/NOAA

An all-too familiar image to Floridians during hurricane season.

 COURTESY NOAA

Hurricane season will be here in just 44 days. The season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. Colorado State University released its season predictions on Thursday which appear straight down the middle of the range Accuweather predicted on March 29.

Where Accuweather predicted a “near the historical average,” CSU is calling for 2023 to have “slightly below-average activity.” The average is based on the 1991-2020 seasons.

