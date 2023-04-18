Hurricane season will be here in just 44 days. The season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. Colorado State University released its season predictions on Thursday which appear straight down the middle of the range Accuweather predicted on March 29.
Where Accuweather predicted a “near the historical average,” CSU is calling for 2023 to have “slightly below-average activity.” The average is based on the 1991-2020 seasons.
CSU is predicting 13 named storms vs Accuweather’s 11-15 forecast. The University predicted six of those storms being hurricanes.
Accuweather’s predictions stated there would be four to eight hurricanes. Of the hurricanes, CSU reports two will be major storms (Category 3 or higher). Accuweather shows two to four hurricanes directly impacting the United States; CSU does not show this data. In addition, CSU predicts 55 named storm days, 25 hurricane days and five major hurricane days.
The average for the 1991-2020 seasons is:
• 4 direct U.S. impacts (Accuweather)
• 69 named storm days (CSU)
• 27 hurricane days (CSU)
• 7 major hurricane days (CSU)
The 2022 hurricane season ended with 14 named storms, eight hurricanes, two major hurricanes and four storms impacting the United States.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is in what is considered in ENSO Watch. This is important because El Nino and La Nina are the warming and cooling phases, respectively, of the tropical Pacific, per NOAA.
Currently, the atmosphere is in a ENSO neutral pattern. ENSO stands for El Nino-Southern Oscillation. Emily Becker wrote in the ENSO Blog on Climate.gov that there was a 62% chance of an El Nino developing in the May to July period and an 80% chance by the fall.
La Nina has been in effect for the past three years, said NOAA’s Meteorologist Ali Davis. In El Nino, which could exist soon, water temperatures are increased in the Pacific Ocean. The impacts of El Nino, help to suppress tropical activity in the Atlantic Ocean through wind shear. Also, a wetter and colder winter could be in store for much of the country. Davis said we will have to wait and see how the El Nino is when it forms.
Many in our county and surrounding counties are still putting their homes to rights after Hurricane Ian. These storm-weary residents probably don’t want to hear the words “hurricane season.” However, now is the time to be prepared for a storm headed in our direction. New residents should not be lax thinking the county is so far inland, we won’t be affected by storms. Ask anyone who lived here since 2004 and they will say the county is not immune.
The National Hurricane Center is not releasing a prediction until May 25.