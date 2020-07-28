FROSTPROOF – Ben Hill Griffin III, 78, died peacefully at his Frostproof home on Saturday. Across the Heartland and the state, Griffin was known as a giant in the citrus and agriculture industries. He was well known as a businessman, a philanthropist, and a champion for higher education.
Griffin was the only son out of five children of Ben Griffin Jr. and L. Frances Griffin and was born on March 3, 1942 in Lake Wales. Griffin was a Frostproof High School athlete and class president for years before graduating. After graduating, Griffin attended university of Florida but eventually graduated from Central Florida Community College with an associate’s degree. He also served in the Florida Army National Guard.
Griffin learned the agriculture business from the ground up. He did manual labor in orange groves and rounded up cattle on horseback while he was still in grade school, according to the Florida Agriculture Hall of Fame. He learned well from his father, a well-known citrus grower and state legislator. Griffin III joined his father as an inductee in 2010.
Eventually, Griffin earned the keys to Ben Hill Griffin, Inc. and was chairman of the board and chief executive officer. He was also the former chairman of the board and CEO of ALICO from 1990-2004, which Griffin diversified and expanded.
Griffin’s colleagues respected him and were inspired by him.
“He was a Florida icon within several segments of the state’s culture, both agriculturally and philanthropically, educational wise,” said Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands Citrus Growers Association. “I think he obviously leaves a lasting legacy for and an example of how we should all try to provide leadership in whatever arenas that we have the opportunity to do so. He will certainly be missed. He was a leader not only in the citrus world and the agricultural world, but within our state in general for all of the many blessings he shared in various arenas of state leadership.”
Royce said Griffin was involved in politics and encouraging education. Griffin donated 1,000 acres of land where Florida Gulf Coast University would be built.
As head of Alico, he had the company donate $5 million for the Alico Arena on FGCU’s property. Griffin Hall at FGCU is named after the citrus giant. Griffin established endowments and several scholarships to Florida schools. FGCU officials said the flag would be flown at half-mast until midnight Friday to honor Griffin.
Royce said the industry will have some big shoes to fill in Griffin’s absence.
“It was a life well lived,” Royce said. “He has influenced a lot of people, myself included, who will say, ‘hey, we now have to pick up that torch and continue to move forward’ and in some small way, collectively, try to fill the void he leaves behind.”
Griffin is said to have been true to his hometown roots while improving things around the state at the same time. Chairman of the Florida Citrus Commission Ned Hancock was a colleague of Griffin’s who held him in high esteem.
‘It seemed to me that he (Griffin) had great foresight and his timing was also good,” Hancock said. “He knew when to diversify and when to make certain moves that enabled him to take advantage of a changing economy in Florida, both with Ben Hill Griffin, Inc. and when he headed up Alico.”
Hancock said Griffin had a knack for knowing which direction to turn to.
“He stayed true to his heart; he was a citrus grower and rancher at heart,” Hancock said, “He continued to look at other ventures and he made some tough decisions to things he probably did not want to do.”
Hancock gave the example of shutting his fresh fruit packing house and said it was a difficult but necessary decision.
“It seemed like he had the ability to lead but still follow,” Hancock said.
“He took to heart, ‘To whom much is given, much is expected. I think Mr. Griffin wanted to provide as many opportunities to as many people as he could. I think his employees would say that as well.”