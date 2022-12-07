SEBRING — Saturday, Dec. 10 from 7-9 p.m., blues musician Ben Prestage will play at the Music in the Park concert series at Highlands Hammock State Park. Prestage has been billed as ‘one of today’s most talented outsider musicians’ and has been described as “the future of American blues, roots music and Americana.”
Truly a Florida original and one-man-band, Prestage is known for his unique instrumentation of fingerstyle and resonator guitar, harmonica, banjo, lap-steel, fiddle, foot-drums and vocals. Prestage has played historic Beale Street in Memphis and received many awards including the International Blues Challenge, the Lyon/Pitchford Award for “Best Diddley-Bow Player,” and “The Most Unique Performer” at the Song-writers Showcase of America. www.benprestagemusic.com/ .