SEBRING — CS Bennett will be returning Tuesday to address the Highlands Tea Party. His June appearance was one of the group's best received presentations to date. This time, Bennett says he will be discussing "Party Unity; COVID, Cancer and Faith."
He promises a motivational talk in his trademark low-key approach. One of the top items on his mind will be the results of the recent elections across the country, and the coalitions that were formed to bring victories to many of the more conservative candidates.
"My understanding is that Jack Ciattarelli, who ran for governor in New Jersey, got no help from the GOP up there and that's not right. He could've won," Bennett said.
An author, talk show host and Navy veteran, Bennett has toured the country talking about the history of the Republican Party. In the past, he has teamed up with colleagues K. Carl Smith, Maria Martinez-Trent, and Mike Hill under the banner of The Disciples of Truth to address many of the same topics he will address Tuesday.
Bennett has some 27 books to his credit. In addition to “Truth vs the Democrat Party,” his titles include “The Will of America,” “By George, The Radicals Are Back,” “Beyond The Founding Fathers’ Vision,” and “Fredrick Douglass: America’s Original Radical.” He will be bringing some of those books with him to the Tuesday session.
In addition, Bennett says he plans to address his battle with prostate cancer and the use of the RIFE machine. A nearly century-old invention of Dr. Royal Rife that addresses problems having to do with infections of micro-organisms.
"Seriously, it's a treatment for 600 different ailments," he said.
Bennett has degrees in social science from Bethel College (now University) in McKenzie, Tennessee, criminal justice from the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of North Florida with a degree in political science/public administration.
In addition to his books, CS has written a myriad of columns and is a co-host on BlogTalk Radio national program with host Annie Ubellis.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Wal-Mart). Doors open at 5 p.m., social time is at 5:30 p.m. with the meeting to commence at 6 p.m.