Benson: 'Escalating pattern' of violent abuse

A judge sentenced Jonathan Benson, right, to state prison after he pleaded no contest to two counts of child abuse. After he finishes his sentence, he’ll serve five years of probation. Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter, left, listens to witnesses describe the abuse.

 COURTESY/HIGHLANDS COURT

Jonathan Ezraearl Benson will spend the next three years in state prison after witnesses recounted how he beat, choked, and verbally abused family members for many years.

Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden also sentenced Benson to five years of probation, parenting classes, and other probation requirements.

Recommended for you