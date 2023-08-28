Benson: 'Escalating pattern' of violent abuse

Jonathan Ezraearl Benson will spend the next three years in state prison after witnesses recounted how he beat, choked, and verbally abused family members for many years.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden also sentenced Benson to five years of probation, parenting classes, and other probation requirements.
Benson pled guilty to two counts of child abuse May 24.
Cowden cited Benson’s “escalating pattern” of violence when she announced the sentence.
“You proceeded to violently address your victim, poking him, hitting him, striking his face, and choking him,” she said of Benson, who lives in Avon Park.
Benson, 42, was arrested in December 2021 after choking one victim with a belt and punching him in the stomach. The young victim told Child Protective Services that Benson had become upset at a photograph of other family members. He also told his young victim to take a shower, choking the child again with the belt as the child did so.
The child was choked again for sitting on the arm of a couch and was choked while in bed, the child told investigators.
During sentencing, victims can testify how a defendant’s actions have hurt them or otherwise negatively affected their lives.
Another young witness in the house said Benson attacked her, too.
“Jonathan Benson has ruined my life,” she said, crying. “He has verbally abused me since I was 5 and he still finds ways to mess with my family. He threw metal garbage cans through windows and kept (the victim) in the bathtub until his feet were soggy and he beat them.”
She asked for a long jail term for Benson.
The victim’s mother also addressed the court, asking that Benson receive mental health help but no jail time.
Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter told Cowden that Benson needed psychological help, mental health services, rather than jail.
“He needs treatment, and I understand it can’t fix everyone, but he wants to be a better person,” he said.
Carter asked that he be given two years of house arrest, during which he would seek treatment.
“I don’t think we’ll see him back here,” Carter told Cowden.
Cowden also ordered Benson to not contact the child in person, phone, by letter, social media or other means until a court order allows him to do so. He also must complete a batterer intervention program, complete parenting classes, and obtain a mental health evaluation and follow recommended treatment.