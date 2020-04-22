AVON PARK — An arrest was made in Thursday’s shooting death of Christopher Reese of Avon Park. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies picked up suspect Dennis Wilberforce Bent, 18, of Avon Park on a warrant Saturday. Bent is facing several charges including first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of a risk protection order, drug possession, felony marijuana possession, sale of marijuana, and violation of probation.
According to the HCSO arrest report, Bent allegedly shot Reese in the head, chest, back, thigh and hand at a residence on the 1200 block of Memorial Drive. Reese was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Polk County Medical Examiner stated there were seven wounds and ruled the death a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.
Bent was on a three-year probation as of Jan. 27 for a plea agreement as he plead no contest to charges of possessing a firearm by a minor and carrying a concealed weapon on school property. The possession of a firearm, ammunition or concealed weapon charges were dropped.
The arrest report shows deputies conducting a “high-risk” traffic stop at a gas pump in Avon Park. Bent was the passenger in the car. The driver and Bent were handcuffed while a K-9 performed a “free-air-sniff” and alerted deputies to the possible presence of drugs, according to the report.
As deputies searched the vehicle, they found a .38 loaded with six live rounds under Bent’s seat. A drawstring bag with 34 loose live rounds, an electronic scale and what later field-tested to be cannabis were found in the console. The report said the cannabis alone weighed over 26 grams. In the ashtray were a “hand-rolled cigar” and a small bag with white rock-like substances that tested positive for synthetic cathinone, also known as “Molly.”
Although an arrest has been made, HCSO is still seeking information about the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Du’Wayne Kelly at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and possibly earn a $3,000 reward by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or heartlandcrimestoppers.com