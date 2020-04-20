The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dennis Wilberforce Bent, 18, on Saturday on first-degree murder charges related to the shooting death of Christopher Reese in Avon Park on Thursday night.
Bent was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of a risk protection order, drug possession, felony marijuana possession, sale of marijuana and violation of probation.
Bent was placed on three years probation on Jan. 27, 2020 as part of a negotiated plea agreement that saw him enter a plea of no contest to charges of possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a concealed weapon. Charges of possession of a weapon on school property and delinquent possession of a firearm, ammunition or concealed weapon were dropped.
The investigation is still ongoing and detectives are still seeking more details about the case. Contact Det. Du’Wayne Kelly at 863-402-7250 or detectives@highlandssheriff.org if you have any information.
People may also leave anonymous tips through the Sheriff’s Office smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at either 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
Crime Stoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward.