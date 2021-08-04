LAKE PLACID — We’ve all heard of bonds between people and animals. That connection might even be closer for someone who is sick. So, that’s why Ambrose Brooker has been taking his therapy dogs on visits to hospitals, hospice care centers, and nursing homes for the past 20 years.
On Thursday, July 29th, Brooker, who is 81, showed up at AdventHealth in Lake Placid with his huge, gray, therapy poodle, Bentley. Brooker noticed Mary Fleagle in the waiting room. She was wearing a Marine ballcap. Brooker started a conversation with her and proudly told her he had been a Marine himself from 1959-1963. Meanwhile, Bentley and Fleagle formed an immediate connection as well.
Brooker said that’s what happens everywhere he and Bentley go – and that’s the rewarding part about having a therapy dog. He explains that he was an over-the-road trucker back in Grove City, Ohio, for 31 years. When he retired, he and his wife, Janet, bought a trained therapy dog and started visiting the sick.
In 2006, they moved to Sebring and kept that tradition going. Unfortunately, Janet passed away in 2016. But Brooker continues to bring Bentley, a 30-inch tall standard poodle, who weighs 90 pounds, on visits to care facilities. At AdventHealth, he is an official volunteer and makes visits to the Sebring, Wauchula, and Lake Placid hospitals on alternating Thursdays. He not only goes to patients’ rooms, but also visits out-patients in the waiting rooms.
One particularly compassionate memory of Brooker’s was when they visited a 31-year-old heart transplant patient. Surprisingly, the dog jumped up into her bed and they snuggled. It seemed to have a curing effect on the girl. On every subsequent visit to her, the dog always jumped up into the bed. She was the only patient that the dog did that for.
Bentley went through obedience training, therapy dog training, and is certified. He has a calming effect on everyone he meets. Being a poodle, he doesn’t shed, and people are not allergic to him being around them. You’ll want to pet him.
If you would like more information about what Brooker and Bentley do, their number is 863-273-6891.