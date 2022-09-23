SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies received a tip Thursday morning on the whereabouts of Zachary Joseph Berry.
Officials said Berry called at 8:12 a.m. from a home near Lake Viola off County Road 17A in Avon Park and turned himself in.
Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 89F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 23, 2022 @ 4:10 am
SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies received a tip Thursday morning on the whereabouts of Zachary Joseph Berry.
Officials said Berry called at 8:12 a.m. from a home near Lake Viola off County Road 17A in Avon Park and turned himself in.
Deputies had been seeking him Wednesday in the area of Avon Park Lakes, based on a tip that he was at a North Farnum Road address. However, he had not gone there or had left just prior to their arrival.
Berry, 31, is being held under a warrant from Auburndale Police Department on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with a domestic dispute there.
Auburndale Police went to a call at 8 p.m. Tuesday, but when they arrived, the victim or victims told them Berry had left.
Police officials said Thursday they also looked for him at American Medical Response on Berkley Road in Auburndale, but he was not there, either.
Florida Department of Health records show Berry holds a license from the State of Florida as an emergency medical technician.
Bulletins released Wednesday in both Polk and Highlands counties asked the public to lookout for Berry. In addition to his photograph, alerts stated he was considered armed and dangerous, and urged anyone who saw him not to approach but to contact either law enforcement or Heartland Crime Stoppers.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.