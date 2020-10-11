SEBRING — Traditional door-to-door trick or treating may be making a comeback this year as many Fall festivals and community Halloween events have been canceled due to the coronavirus. Handing out the perfect candy is especially important this year; the wrong candy could mean more tricks than treats.
Finding the perfect candy may not be an exact science but the experts at Candystore.com have combed through 13 years (2007-2019) of data and surveyed some 20,000 customers to determine each state’s favorite (and least) candy. Candystore.com sells bulk candy nationally and in Canada. They have done us a service by taking the guess work out of choosing the superior sweet out of the seemingly hundreds of confections on the shelf.
Are we overthinking candy? No, it’s clearly big business; even with slower sales blamed on COVID, the industry is estimated to bring in $2.4 billion. That figure is down slightly from last year’s $2.6 billion. That’s a lot of cabbage from candy.
According to Candystore.com, 172 million Americans will participate in Halloween and 95% of those people will buy candy. They will spend over $27 per person on Halloween.
Getting to the good stuff; Florida knows what it wants, Skittles. For the second year in a row, Floridians have favored Skittles. Candystore.com said Floridians bought 598,285 pounds of Skittles. In second place was Reese’s Cups with 501,926 pounds. Our third choice was Starburst weighing in with 410,029 pounds sold.
Nationally, Skittles was the number one rated candy, attesting to Floridian’s good taste. The list continues with Reese’s Cups coming in second, Starburst was third, next came M&M’s, Hot Tamales and in sixth place is the controversial Candy Corn. Snickers made the list in seventh place, the only controversy there is that the peanutty, chocolate bar should have placed higher. Several states chose Sour PatchKids, leaving some to scratch their heads. Hersey Kisses and Jolly Ranchers finish up the list in ninth and 10th place respectively.
Why the Candy Corn controversy? People seem to have a love-hate relationship with the faux veggie. It is consistently on the best of and worst of candy lists. Who are these people being surveyed? It may have something to do with price points.
In order to protect hearth and home form being the target of an old fashioned toilet papering or egging, Candystore.com has supplied the “Worst Halloween Candy” list. Candy Corn is number one on the never-hand-out-under-any-circumstances list. See why it’s controversial? Always near the top of the list are the gross Peanut Butter Kisses, landing at number two. The sugary, Styrofoam-ish Circus Peanuts are understandably number three on the list. Fourth place are wax cola bottles — because who wants to work that hard to get three drops of sugar water? Smarties came in at number five. The debatable Necco Wafers sit firmly in sixth place. Despite the amount of people who say they hate them, when the company went out of business, a buying frenzy turned people into Necco hoarders. Go figure. In seventh place, Tootsie Rolls, followed by Mary Janes. Ninth place belongs to Good & Plenty while the closely related black licorice rounds out the list in 10th place.
Handing out the right candy is also important to parents as they will stash more than 50% of their kids loot, says Candystore.com.