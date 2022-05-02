SEBRING — Best Behavioral Solutions at 326 Ridgewood Drive in Sebring is making big changes in the lives of those who enter its doors. Best Behavioral Solutions is a multi-disciplinary pediatric therapy center making positive change for children and their families.
Tony Vazquez is the clinical director for BSS and said they provide “behavioral analysis services, rehabilitation therapies and mental health counseling to children on the autism spectrum and/or other cognitive and developmental delays.”
BSS was founded in 2016 in Hialeah and they bought the building in Sebring in December 2018 as they saw a need in the community. Services offered are behavior analysis, rehabilitation therapy, mental health counseling and medication management. The staff includes licensed mental health counselors, certified behavior analysts, rehabilitation therapists nurse practitioners and certified addiction professionals. They are currently seeking to hire registered behavior technicians.
“That is a high school diploma and a 40-hour course that we can facilitate for them for anyone interested in working with clients with autism more emotional and behavioral disorders,” Vazquez said.
Through applied behavior analysis (ABS), the center “is trying to make kids the best version of themselves; increase communication, decrease maladaptive behaviors, increase school readiness skills, all those things.”
In applied behavioral analysis the age range is usually between 3 and 21 years old.
“What we do is usually our clients have severe maladaptive behavior, severe physical aggression, severe tantrums, they run away from buildings, which we call an elopement, or they just don’t comply,” Vazquez said. “What ABA tries to do is use reinforcement and prompting to try to increase positive behaviors. And that is, socially significant, we want to give them the best life they possibly can. Kids with autism, those maladaptive behaviors are learned over time. We can’t fix autism, autism is a diagnosis, but we can fix the way that they react to certain solutions.”
Mental health is addressed at the “Red House” on the property Regional Coordinator Amber Ryan said. They are seeing patients from 2 to 100, Ryan said. Clients are self referred or from pediatricians and courts. Many insurances, including Medicaid, are accepted.
For more information call 863-576-9907.