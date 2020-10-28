SEBRING — Tyler Ethan Best, 20, of Sebring, was arrested Friday afternoon by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He is being held without bond at the county’s jail. Best was “Parkered” (Parker vs. State) after he was arrested for possessing a weapon/ammo as a convicted felon after being released on bail from a Sept. 8 arrest for possession of methamphetamine and drug equipment.
He is facing charges of possession of a weapon/ammo by a convicted Florida felon, vehicle theft, fleeing/eluding an officer, unarmed burglary of a conveyance, vehicle theft, and operating a vehicle without a license.
Best was arrested on the above charges after he was identified as a person of interest in the unrelated case where an 88-year-old man was attacked with an object in his home on Thursday – a home he shared with Best. The victim was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, per HCSO officials.
The findings of the investigation could mean more charges for Best.
According to the HCSO arrest report on the beating incident, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Ramona Avenue about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in response to an elderly man who was severely injured during a possible home invasion. The victim was found on the floor with “severe injuries to his head.”
The victim was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital where he was still alive, but in critical condition as of Tuesday morning. The person who found the victim allegedly said Best was living with the victim in a portion of the home and thought Best may have had something to do with the incident. The victim’s red Buick was missing from the house. Attempts to find Best were made and the car was reported stolen.
Just after midnight on Friday, Sebring Police Department detained Best at a home in the 2000 block of Orange Blossom Avenue. Law enforcement was allegedly told Best talked about the incident 45 minutes prior to law enforcement’s arrival. Best was reported to have a black backpack. Deputies were also told Best had a gun in his waistband.
At the Sheriff’s Office, Best was made aware of his rights and denied involvement in the incident. He gave deputies permission to search his backpack, which contained the victim’s wallet with his identification and a picture of the victim and his deceased wife. Jewelry and a receipt were found as well as a Taurus handgun with five rounds in the magazine and additional rounds inn the backpack.
The HCSO is attempting to locate a 2016 red Buick Verano with license plate Florida tag Y90UZI and the VIN is 1G4PW5SK6G4183718. Anyone with information about this car, call HCSO at 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Remain anonymous by calling 800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips could be eligible for a cash reward.